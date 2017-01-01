SAM

Listen Live

On Air

SAMfm Breakfast 6:00AM - 10:00AM

Now Playing

Bachman Turner Overdrive You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
Message the studio

Find your nearest SAM!

Listen live, local news & sport, in fact SAMthing for everyone...

Features

News

Wonderwall

Trending

  • Borg vs McEnroe

    Borg vs McEnroe

    Stellan Skarsgard serves up the story behind this epic tennis rivalry

  • Detroit

    Detroit

    Game of Thrones' Hannah Murray reveals her role in this powerful thriller based on true events

  • The Limehouse Golem

    The Limehouse Golem

    Bill Nighy plays a detective in this spooky Victorian thriller

SAManiacs

Join the SAManiacs to keep up to date with the latest from Sam FM!

Sign up free Log in